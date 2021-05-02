LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three males were shot in separate locations within 20 minutes around Louisville on Sunday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
A male, believed to be in his late teens, was shot near the 4100 block of West Market Street in the Shawnee neighborhood around 6 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Around 15 minutes later at 6:15 p.m., a man in his 30s was shot several times in the Shawnee neighborhood at the 600 block of South 38th Street, Smiley said. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
LMPD responded to another shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near the 3200 block of Utah Avenue around 6:20 p.m. A male, believed to be in his late teens, was shot and taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The teen later died at the hospital.
There are no suspects or arrests in any of the three shootings from Sunday evening, according to LMPD.
Louisville has had the deadliest four months on record for gun violence, according to community activity Christopher 2X.
Louisville ended April with 11 homicides, the 15th consecutive month homicides have reached double-digits.
As of Sunday afternoon, LMPD reported a total of 58 homicides and 216 non-fatal injuries from gun violence this year. That rate would surpass last year's total of 173 homicides and 586 non-fatal injuries.
"We have a public health crisis because of gun violence," 2X said in a news release Sunday. "What is behind these numbers are scores of families and children who are traumatized and suffering. Their lives will never be the same because of senseless gun violence."
