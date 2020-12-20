LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was arrested Sunday after a police pursuit that started in Louisville's Portland neighborhood stretched into southern Indiana.
The pursuit started around 2:30 p.m., when Louisville Metro Police officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen at North 25th and St. Xavier streets, according to a statement from spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The driver of the car, whose age and gender were not provided, fled the area, and Mitchell said an LMPD officer eventually caught up to the car when it stopped at the intersection of North 22nd and Lytle streets.
"The officer was attempting to step out of his vehicle when the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the officer vehicle making it inoperable," Mitchell said in the statement.
The pursuit continued until the driver led police across the Ohio River and into Jeffersonville, Indiana, where according to Mitchell they wrecked their car in a ditch on Waverly Road.
Officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department arrested the suspect, who was booked into Jeffersonville Corrections and is awaiting an extradition warrant to Louisville, according to Mitchell.
