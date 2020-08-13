LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police interim Chief Robert Schroeder on Thursday said the fatal shooting of David Boggs was likely not the result of a carjacking but an online exchange gone wrong.
"There are some details I won't be able to discuss today, but, speaking in generally, not solely within the past few months but over the course of years you've seen us create things like safe spots for people to exchange information," Schroeder said during a news conference announcing the formation of a federal task force to investigate a rash of recent carjackings across the city. "We have seen the various sales websites, whether it be the one you mentioned or any of the variety of others, used as tools to lure people to be robbed, and I think that's probably what you are looking at there — a robbery that went bad."
Authorities found Boggs, a 50-year-old from Prospect, shot to death Monday afternoon on South 40th Street in west Louisville. LMPD's Homicide Unit continues to investigate the incident, Schroeder said.
As of Thursday, LMPD said there are still no suspects in the shooting. Schroeder and the department have provided no further information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
