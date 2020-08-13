LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal task force is now investigating the rash of violent carjackings across Louisville.
The U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI, LMPD, Kentucky State Police, ATF and Homeland Security are scheduled to announce details on the task force in a noon news conference.
About 60 carjackings were reported to LMPD between June 1 and Aug. 4. The department recorded only 14 in the same period last year. That's an increase of 414 percent.
LMPD Seventh Division Maj. Emily McKinley told WDRB in early August that many carjackings are crimes of opportunity by young kids and young adults. She said some of the carjackings in Louisville may be gang related.
"We would just recommend everybody -- elderly, young and old -- make sure you are aware of their surroundings and look out for your neighbors," McKinley said.
Tips to avoid carjackings, according to the Insurance Information Institute:
- Always have your mobile phone handy — and charged.
- Avoid being alone in your vehicle in certain areas, such as high crime neighborhoods, isolated roads and intersections and desolate areas of parking lots.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Pay special attention to people who seem to be lurking or cars that suspiciously follow you into driveways. Call 911 and use your key fob or other car alarm if you feel a threat.
- Be wary of how carjackers lure victims. These include bumping your car, pretending to be stranded motorists or flashing their lights as if there were something wrong with your car. In each of these scenarios, you might be tempted to pull over -- only to have your car taken. Stay inside with the windows shut and the door locked and, if you feel a threat, drive to the nearest police or fire station.
- Practice safe parking. Stick to well-lit areas. If you have any doubts about where you parked after the fact, find a security guard to accompany you to your vehicle.
- Don't sit in your car with the door unlocked or the windows rolled down.
- Don’t stop at isolated ATMs, which might put you and your bank accounts as well as your car in danger.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.