LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a person who had been shot was found Sunday afternoon at the Paddock Shops near Brownsboro Road, a MetroSafe supervisor told WDRB News.
MetroSafe received a call around 2:20 p.m. Sunday of someone with a gunshot wound being found at 4055 Summit Plaza Dr., the supervisor said.
Officers with LMPD's Eighth Division were dispatched to the scene to investigate and found a man who had been shot, according to a statement from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Smiley said he is undergoing surgery.
LMPD did not say where the shooting occurred.
"Investigators have not yet determined whether this was a road rage incident and are continuing to investigate any and all leads," Smiley said in the statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
