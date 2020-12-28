LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood Monday night.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Northwestern Parkway, which is near Bank Street, according to Sgt. John Bradley, a spokesperson for LMPD.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division responding to the shooting found a woman, age unknown, with who had been shot. Bradley said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. She was transported to a local hospital to be treated.
Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect or suspects.
