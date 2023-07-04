LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. That's when officers from LMPD’s Fourth Division responded to a reported shooting in the area of Craig Avenue and Strader Avenue in the Jacobs neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Officers rendered medical attention until EMS could arrive at the scene. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where died.
His name has not yet been released.
No arrests have been announced, but "all parties involved have been accounted for," according to a news release.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
