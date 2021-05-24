LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot multiple times and killed Monday evening outside a Family Dollar store in the Park Duvalle neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue. The man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, who described the shooting as "some type of drive-by."
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but Ruoff said authorities had no suspects and had made no arrests in the case as of Monday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
"It's crucial to our investigations that someone from the community speak out," Ruoff said. "That someone who may have some little piece of the puzzle that we're looking for can contact us and let us know so we can solve this case and bring justice for this family."
