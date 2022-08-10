LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend.
Rebecca Ferguson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
On Wednesday, LMPD named Christopher Dawes of Bardstown, Kentucky, as the suspect.
Dawes was found dead in Bardstown on Sunday. LMPD says deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office are investigating his death as a suicide. As part of that investigation, deputies found evidence that tied him to Ferguson's death.
As a result, LMPD says the case has been closed.
