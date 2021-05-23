LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in Louisville's Southside neighborhood, according to police.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting reported in the 100 block of Kenwood Court, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. That's near South 2nd Street and not far from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
At the scene, officers found the teen, who had been shot in the foot. He was transported to Norton Children's Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Mitchell said.
The shooting remains under investigation, according to Mitchell, who did not say if police had any suspects in the case.
