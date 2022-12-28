LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The manager of a Louisville car wash pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday after police accused him of trying to film employees in the bathroom.
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, is charged with voyeurism and promoting sex performance by a minor.
Louisville Metro Police said in November he placed a camera in the ceiling of the employee restroom at his business, Best Express Car Wash on Taylorsville Road near Bardstown Road.
Police said four victims were captured in the bathroom on video, all of whom were men between the ages of 15 and 18. One of those victims, court documents say, found the camera and gave it to Phillips, his manager.
Police said Phillips then threw the phone in the trash. One of the victims then got it out of the trash and called police.
Court documents say police found images of the alleged victims on the phone as well as images showing Phillips putting it in the ceiling.
A judge set Phillips' bond Wednesday at $50,000. He's eligible for home incarceration if he posts 10% of that.
