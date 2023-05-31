LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 44-year-old Louisville man accused of kidnapping and molesting three young girls is now facing federal charges.
According to federal documents, Brian Sauer is charged with "transporting a minor in interstate commerce with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity." The case was filed in U.S. District Court last week, and Sauer was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Sauer was already facing several state charges in Jefferson District Court.
All of the charges stem from an alleged incident that took place between May 7-10 when Sauer picked up three girls (ages 13, 14 and 15). All three of the girls were runaways, and police said Sauer knew they had been reported missing.
But instead of notifying authorities, he allegedly picked them up in his vehicle, gave them marijuana and "gave each victim a new name," according to court documents.
Police said he then drove them to Cox Park in the 3700 block of River Road. According to court documents, two of the girls then got out of the vehicle, and Sauer raped the 14-year-old. Afterward, he drove to a hotel in Clarksville, "where he continued to sexually assault all three victims," according to court documents.
Sauer allegedly then drove the 15-year-old back to Louisville where he had sex with her before returning to Indiana to pick up the other two victims. He then dropped all three off at a trailer park. That's where police found two of the victims. The third victim returned home.
All three were able to identify Sauer "by name and social media." Two victims were provided with sexual assault kits, and all three were forensically interviewed.
According to court documents, Sauer admitted he saw the victims walking and brought them to Indiana where he paid for a hotel room.
Federal documents allege that he told the girls the age of consent was 7.
Sauer is charged with three counts of kidnapping of a minor, two counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County.
A not-guilty plea on those charges was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in Jefferson District Court last week.
Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $1 million.
