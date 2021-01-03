LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was arrested in June for allegedly selling a woman and a minor for sex acts online now faces additional human trafficking charges, police said.
Chris Bauda, 34, was taken into custody Saturday in Jeffersontown, according to an arrest report.
Police said Bauda placed a 17-year-old girl in commercial sex ads, which were linked to his cell phone and social media. The victim was sold for sex acts in Louisville, Indiana and Georgia, according to court documents.
Bauda is charged with human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18, the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses and unlawful transaction with a minor, his arrest report says. He will be arraigned Monday.
In June, police arrested Bauda near the intersection of Phillips Lane and Crittenden Drive after he allegedly brought a woman and a minor to a hotel thinking he was going to receive cash after offering them for sexual purposes. Bauda posted bond in October, according to online court records. His next hearing in the case is Jan. 25.
