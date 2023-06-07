LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting that took place in Elliot Park in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Yussuf Ali was arrested on Wednesday.
Police said the shooting happened just before 1:40 a.m. on May 31 near the intersection of South 28th Street and Elliot Avenue.
Ali and the victim -- a man in his early 20s -- were riding in a car, when they both got out at Elliot Park, according to court documents. Police said Ali then pulled a gun and demanded money from the victim.
When the victim refused to turn over his money and valuables, Ali then fired warning shots into the ground and into the air. Police said the victim still refused to turn over his valuables. That's when Ali shot him several times in the stomach, according to court documents.
When the victim fell to the ground, Ali allegedly shot him again in the arm. He then went through the victim's pockets.
As he was getting ready to leave, Ali noticed that the victim was trying to crawl away, according to police. At that point, he allegedly pointed the gun at the victim's head and fired. Police said the victim used his leg to shield his head from the bullet, and he was shot in the foot instead.
Ali then fled the scene, according to police, and bystanders came to the victim's aid and called police.
According to court documents, the victim was taken directly into surgery at UofL Hospital, with life-threatening injuries.
A warrant was issued for Ali's arrest and he was taken into custody on June 7. He's charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and first-degree wanton endangerment.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections with an arraignment scheduled for June 8.
