LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a little girl.
Court records show 33-year-old Airan Hernandez Mendez is charged with Sexual Abuse, Sodomy and Distribution of Obscene Materials to a Minor.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says the abuse started when the girl was six and ended when she was seven.
He would allegedly take her to the basement for sex acts.
The girl says he also made her watch obscene videos that included both adults and children.
The victim told her grandmother and aunt, who then called police.
