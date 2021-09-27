LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville faces felony drug charges after a police pursuit in southern Indiana.
In a news release, Indiana State Police say a tip to its Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section in Bloomington led to a drug investigation to Bedford, Indiana. The tip said Justin A. Nelson, 38, of Louisville was headed to a home on R Street Sunday afternoon to deliver a large amount of methamphetamine.
Bedford Police made arrests at the home while ISP troopers waited for Nelson. Police say Nelson arrived a few minutes later. When ISP turned on emergency lights, Nelson took off in his 2003 Ford Escape.
Nelson sped into the neighborhood, driving down alleys and through yards. Police finally cornered him in a driveway, and Nelson tried to run. Officers quickly took him in to custody and called in a canine. The dog gave a positive alert on Nelson's Ford Escape.
ISP says officers found approximately three grams of methamphetamine and several controlled substance pills. An officer also found a baggie with 23 more grams of meth in the area where Nelson had tried to run.
Nelson was taken to the Lawrence County jail. He faces eight charges including felony charges of dealing and possession of methamphetamine, felony obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement.
