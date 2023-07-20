LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has learned his prison sentence.
Daniel Rosselot will serve 18 years for a brutal murder where the victim was kidnapped, beaten and tortured to death.
Rosselot pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to the 2020 death of Jeremy Lind.
Lind and a woman were kidnaped at gunpoint, severely beaten and tortured. Lind choked to death after his tongue was removed, wrapped in tin foil and shoved down his throat.
Lind's body was kept in a shed for several days before it was dumped in an alley. The female victim managed to escape, according to court documents.
Two co-defendants -- Samantha Johnson and James Branham -- were sentenced for the role in the crimes earlier this year.
