LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A Maysville, Kentucky man admitted to beating a victim before their death in a gruesome September murder.
Daniel Rosselot, 36, appeared before a judge Saturday on complicity to murder and other charges.
Police say during an interview Friday, he admitted to beating a person with a weapon before they died — and holding that victim and another person against their will.
Rosselot told police he and another suspect bound the victim's hands and feet together and then wrapped the body in tarps, according to court documents.
The incident happened on Clara Avenue last September, according to court documents.
Rosselot pleaded not guilty to complicity to murder, unlawful imprisonment, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence on Saturday.
