LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in southern Indiana.
Thomas Smith was sentenced in Clark County court on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month.
Prosecutors say Smith shot and killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in June 2021 in Clarksville.
Police found blood on his clothes and hands, and $15,000 in his truck when he was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
After prison, Smith will spend five years on probation.
Related Stories:
- Indiana judge orders an accused killer to be released, then changes his mind
- Not guilty plea entered for man charged in fatal shooting of Clarksville woman
- Suspect in Clarksville fatal shooting arrested in Bowling Green
- Police release identity of Clarksville woman who died after shooting
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.