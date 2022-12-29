LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will avoid jail time in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old, as long as he doesn't get in trouble again.
Ishmael Graham Jr. was charged in the 2020 death of Fayth Graham.
At the time, officials said the shooting was accidental and "self-inflicted."
Graham was initially charged with manslaughter, and pleaded guilty to reckless homicide last month.
A judge sentenced Graham to five years probation. If he gets into any trouble during that time, he'll finish his sentence in jail.
