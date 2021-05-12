LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man suspected of dealing drugs allegedly tried to swallow a bag of what police thought was heroin before he was arrested Tuesday in Bedford, Indiana.
After a "lengthy" investigation, Indiana State Police said it learned Tuesday that Tyler Cross, 29, was going to deliver "a large quantity of heroin" to Bedford, according to a news release.
An ISP trooper and officers with the Bedford Police Department stopped Cross near the Holiday Inn along SR 3, authorities said in the news release. During the traffic stop, a ISP said a police K-9 alerted officers to the presence of controlled substances in Cross' car.
During the search, an officer "observed Cross attempt to swallow a plastic baggie that contained a powder-like substance," police said in the news release.
"Officers were able to retrieve the baggie from Cross’s mouth and discovered it contained approximately 17 grams of suspected heroin," they continued.
Authorities took cross to IU Health Bedford because they feared he had ingested some of the drugs. Once he was cleared from the hospital, he was arrested on charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug and obstruction of justice.
