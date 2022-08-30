LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man facing a murder charge who was on the run after he escaped from home incarceration more than a year ago was back in custody Monday night.
According to online records, 31-year-old Brandon Johnson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Monday night on charges of Escape, Tampering with a Prisoner Monitoring Device and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property.
Investigators say Johnson had been on the run since Aug. 6, 2021, when Louisville Metro Corrections personnel noticed that Johnson had left his home on Bank Street without permission. According to court documents, he cut his ankle bracelet and was declared AWOL shortly after 9:30 that morning.
Johnson had been charged with the April 2018 murder of 27-year-old Dwayne Sensley in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.
At the time, Johnson allegedly admitted to police that he shot and killed Sensley, because he caught him leaving the back door of his home and confronted him. However, neighbors say they never heard any argument before shots were fired.
Police arrived at Johnson's home on St. Louis Avenue and found Sensley shot; he later died at the hospital.
Johnson was originally charged with Murder, Being a Convicted Felon in Possession with a Handgun, Receipt of Stolen Property, Complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence and Being a Persistent Felony Offender in connection with that case.
He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
