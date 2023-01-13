LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify an individual they're calling a "person of interest" in a shooting that took place in the Highlands last week.
Louisville Metro Police released two images of the individual Friday afternoon.
"WHO IS THIS?" police asked in a social media post that included the images. "We'd love the opportunity to speak to this person of interest in reference to an early morning shooting in the Highlands last week. The non fatal shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Highland Tap Room Grill in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road."
The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on Bardstown Road, near Baxter Avenue. Police were called to the scene on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to a news release, that man "was alert and conscious" when he was taken to University Hospital, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.