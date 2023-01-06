LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the Highlands early Friday.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to a news release. That's near Baxter Avenue. When officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at that location they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim "was alert and conscious" when he was taken to University Hospital, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the release.
Police are searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal.
