LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot at South Central Park in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive around 6:45 p.m. While they were headed to the report, Ellis said, it was "upgraded to a shooting" at South Central Park, which is in the same area.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. Ellis said he was "alert and conscious" while being taken to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Fourth Division is handling the investigation, but as of 7:45 p.m. had no suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or submit tips through the crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
