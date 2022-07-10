LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man fired a gunshot at Louisville Metro Police and then was shot by police at Shawnee Park on Sunday evening.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police approached a man "known to have warrants" at the park in west Louisville around 8 p.m. There were basketball games taking place.
Smiley said when police approached the man, he fired a gun and hit an officer in the chest. The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest and wasn't seriously injured, but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
URGENT: Heavy police presence at Shawnee Park. The public is advised to stay away from the area. Media - LMPD will provide a staging area when we can advise of a safe location. pic.twitter.com/zHHrq9UMkL— LMPD (@LMPD) July 11, 2022
Police returned fire and hit the man, Smiley said. He was taken to University Hospital, his current condition isn't known.
Police recovered a gun at the scene.
"We are consulting with Kentucky State Police and we will provide additional updates as they become available," Smiley said.
WDRB News has a crew on the scene.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.