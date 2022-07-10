LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man fired a gunshot at Louisville Metro Police and then was shot by police at Shawnee Park on Sunday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police approached a man "known to have warrants" at the park in west Louisville around 8 p.m. There were basketball games taking place.

Smiley said when police approached the man, he fired a gun and hit an officer in the chest. The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest and wasn't seriously injured, but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Police returned fire and hit the man, Smiley said. He was taken to University Hospital, his current condition isn't known.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.

"We are consulting with Kentucky State Police and we will provide additional updates as they become available," Smiley said.

WDRB News has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated.

