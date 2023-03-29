LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for two women accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.
Summer Collins and Michelle Maloney now have warrants out for their arrests. Metro Corrections officials say the two were working with Paul Strong and Joshua Stuckel -- both of whom are currently incarcerated - to get the drugs inside.
Corrections officers were able to intercept the drugs before they could be brought inside.
If you recognize Collins and Maloney or think you may know where they are, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673). All calls are anonymous. You can also submit tips online at the crime tip portal.
