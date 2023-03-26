LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections is facing new charges after investigators said he attacked another inmate, sending him to the hospital.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Kenya Manson was charged with first-degree assault.
Authorities said the incident took place on Saturday, just before 9 p.m. According to a citation, Manson attacked the inmate, "causing serious harm and injuries."
The nature of the assault and injuries was not provided.
The victim was transported to the hospital. His current condition is not known.
Manson was already facing charges drug possession, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and terroristic threatening, among others. He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
This story will be updated.
