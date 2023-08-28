LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police investigators are again warning the public after targeted attacks on several women in or near southwest Louisville over the past few weeks.
The latest incident happened in Valley Station early Sunday just before 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of Kennedy Place Circle near Stonestreet, according to a news release from LMPD.
That's when LMPD dispatchers received a report from a female caller who "advised that a male suspect had ran up to her vehicle with a gun" as she pulled up in front of her apartment complex after work. Police said the woman noticed the "male running fast down the sidewalk across from where she lives."
Investigators said the woman was concerned, so she called police and drove to the front of the complex to wait. As she waited, police said "the same male ran up to her passenger window and tapped the window with a gun in his hand." The woman quickly drove away from the suspect and called police again.
LMPD officers "saturated the area with negative results," according to the release. The woman was unable to give officers a direction of travel, but described the suspect as a dark-skinned black male between 5'7"-5'9", with a thin build, and stated that he was wearing all black. The woman told police the suspect "had a hoodie pulled up over his head and had a silky mask that covered his mouth and nose" with some type of graphic on it. The suspect had "dark eyes" and "curly eyelashes." The firearm was described as a silver handgun.
LMPD investigators said this incident may be connected to several other brazen and violent attacks targeting women in southwest Louisville, even though it happened a little outside the area where the previous incidents occurred.
On Aug. 24, LMPD notified the public about the six incidents in locations off Terry Road, near West Pages Lane, Greenwood Drive, and Dixie Highway near East Pages Lane. All of the victims were robbed, and one was sexually assaulted.
Sgt. Joe Keeling told WDRB last week that the suspect is targeting adult women alone in parking lots. All incidents have also occurred at apartment complexes: three times at the River Breeze Apartments, twice at Moss Creek Apartments, and once at the Finish Line Apartments. At least one victim had some teeth knocked out while she fought the suspect who was pistol whipping her.
Keeling all of the incidents have taken place between midnight and the early morning hours.
Anyone with information in these cases is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
"He's not gonna stop until we catch him," Keeling said. "I would absolutely expect him to strike again."
