LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after Mall St. Matthews became a crime scene with one person shot inside, Louisville's mayor doubled down on his promise to get guns off the streets.
"This has to stop," Mayor Craig Greenberg said Thursday morning. "We have far too many guns in the wrong hands, with people who are using them for the wrong reasons in the wrong places."
As people headed back to the mall on Thursday, Greenberg said the ongoing violence needed to end.
"Every day, every night, that there's a shooting, my heart sinks. I hate it. I'm disgusted," Greenberg told WDRB News. "There are so many things where kids and young adults can pursue their hopes and dreams. We need to help them all get on that path and not get on the wrong path as these individuals yesterday were."
The chief of the St. Matthews Police Department, Barry Wilkerson, said one person was shot during a fight between two groups of young adults Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday afternoon, the scene at the mall was chaotic. Crime tape, and representatives from police, fire and EMS were out front of the Dillard's. But by Thursday, that was all gone, and inside the building, things were getting back to normal — but security roamed the corridors, including the area by Dillard's.
One employee told WDRB News that many places went ahead and reopened Wednesday evening after police cleared the scene.
Two stores that did stay closed: Zappos Unboxed and Beyond Unboxed. Those businesses posted on social media that they'd be closed until Monday, June 5, to allow employees time to take care of their well-being.
While many were seen going in and out of the mall Thursday seemingly unbothered, not everyone shared the same comfort.
Some WDRB News viewers commented on a Facebook post Wednesday saying things like, "I already stay away from Mall St. Matthews for this exact reason." Another person said, "People in Louisville shouldn't have to live like this where it's not safe to go to the mall, grocery, restaurant or any public place..."
Greenberg said he understands the concerns.
"I understand and hear you. That's why I'm working on reducing the gun violence in our city," he said. "I think it's important to keep in mind this was a targeted shooting. This was between two groups of individuals who clearly knew each other."
And with summertime — and potentially a spike in crime ahead — he encouraged everyone to be a part of the solution.
"Join us in the effort to make Louisville a safer city," he said. "Reach out, help us pass legislation in Frankfort that will make Louisville safer."
The investigation into Wednesday's shooting remains ongoing and at this time police do not have anyone in custody.
