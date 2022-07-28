LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen has been arrested after police say he broke into two different gun stores and tried to steal guns.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Dairon Finisson was arrested on Wednesday.
Police say on Sunday, July 17, Finisson and five accomplices broke into Everything Concealed Carry of Louisville at 10306 Taylorsville Road and stole 26 guns.
Days later, on Wednesday, July 20, Finisson and five accomplices broke into Alpha Guns at 5004 Stephan Drive, just off Dixie Highway near East Pages Lane in southwest Jefferson County, according to court documents. Police say they stole 14 different firearms.
Police say they've recovered all but 17 of the 40 firearms taken in these two incidents.
A warrant was issued for Finisson's arrest and he was taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Wednesday. He's charged with two counts of burglary.
Related story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.