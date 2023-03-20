LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will hold a gun violence summit next week.
The Louisville Alliance for Sustainable Gun Violence Reduction will hold a two-day conference that will search for ways to end gun violence in the city. The event will connect 400 local organizations and citizens to work on solutions.
"There are many individuals in Louisville making great efforts towards the goal of ending gun violence," Cathy Berkey, an event organizer, said in a news release Monday. "This is a unique opportunity to meaningfully connect for our common goal of violence reduction."
The free summit is open to the public. It's being held March 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will speak at the event at 10:15 a.m. March 28.
Registration is required for the event. To register, click here.
The summit is open until all slots are filled. According to a news release, vouchers will be given to those parking at the Ali Center garage at the Fifth Street PARC garage, while breakfast and lunch will be served to attendees.
The Louisville Alliance for Sustainable Gun Violence Reduction is an independent, broad group of over 50 organizations focused on reducing gun violence in Louisville.
