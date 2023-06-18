LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested on Friday, one month after police said she shot a man in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood and pointed a gun at two children.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Kendra Hines was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The incident took place on Wednesday, May 17, at about 8:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of South 11th Street, near West Hill Street, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The victim allegedly told officers that Hines was in front of his house when Hines got into an argument with his girlfriend. During the argument, the victim said Hines pulled a gun and shot him in the abdomen while he was on the porch.
She then pointed the gun at two children -- ages 6 and 11 -- who were standing on a nearby porch getting ready for school, according to an arrest warrant.
Police said Hines was spotted on surveillance video fleeing the scene.
The victim's injuries were not life threatening, according to an LMPD spokesman who commented shortly after the shooting.
A warrant was issued for Hines' arrest and she was taken into custody on Friday. She's charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
She's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.