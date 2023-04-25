LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who drove drunk and killed a married couple in 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Alyssha McFadden was originally charged with two counts of murder but instead pleaded guilty to lesser manslaughter charges. The plea deal calls for her to serve 16 years in prison.
Final sentencing is set for June.
According to an arrest report, on Nov. 20, 2021, McFadden was driving a red Toyota Camry westbound on Westport Road "at a high rate of speed." At the intersection of Westport Road and Ambridge Drive, McFadden hit a Ford Edge that was making a left-hand turn from Ambridge Drive to Westport Road.
The crash killed 76-year-old Margaret Herbig and 82-year-old George Herbig.
An arrest report said police found an open bottle of vodka in the center console of McFadden's car.
McFadden was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she smelled of alcohol when she was questioned and officers were able to execute a search warrant to get the results of her blood-alcohol tests taken at the hospital. According to court documents, her blood-alcohol level was .210.
Police said they later learned that MetroSafe dispatchers received several 911 calls shortly before the accident reporting that a vehicle matching the one McFadden was driving was "traveling at a high rate of speed and in and out of traffic."
Related Stories:
- Louisville woman charged with 2 counts of murder after fatal Westport Road crash
- Coroner's office identifies 2 victims of fatal crash on Westport Road
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.