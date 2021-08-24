LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested just before noon Tuesday after allegedly shooting a customer and then running away from a pawn shop in Dixie Highway.
According to Shively Police, Gerald Smith, 34, shot a customer at Cash America Pawn Shop near the Watterson Expressway.
Police say Smith shot a customer who was already in the store. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Smith fled the scene and was apprehended by officers in a backyard on Herbert Avenue.
Police say he is charged with 1st degree assault, seven accounts of 1st degree wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking.
