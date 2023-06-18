LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood on Saturday night.
According to court documents, 43-year-old Delanie Nolen was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Sunday afternoon.
Police said a man was shot in the 4300 block of South 3rd Street, near the Watterson Expressway, around 10:15 p.m. He died at the hospital.
Nolen is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related stories:
Copyright 2023 by WDBR Media. All rights reserved.