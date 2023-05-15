LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing another man at work in Louisville will spend 20 years in prison.
Eric Deshields pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a murder charge on what was set to be the start of his trial on Monday.
Prosecutors said Deshields killed Jimmy Webb after the two got into a fight at work on Rochester Drive in south Louisville in 2021.
Prosecutors also said Deshields got a gun from his car and shot Webb while he was walking away. Deshields then stood over Webb's body and shot him again.
Prosecutors said Deshields was mentally ill when the shooting happened, but not legally insane.
As part of his sentence, Deshields won't be eligible for parole until 85% of his sentence has been served.
