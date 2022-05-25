LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of breaking into the New Albany-Floyd County Library over the weekend.
William Spellman, 34, is charged with institutional criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
According to an arrest citation, police responded May 21 to West Spring Street on the report of someone who had broken into the library. When officers arrived, they said they found Spellman trying to break into the facility.
Three of the front doors to the library were shattered during the incident, leaving a "large amount" of glass in front of the building, according to the arrest citation. Several items were also damaged inside the library, including electronics.
Spellman was booked into the Floyd County Jail.
