LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with murdering a woman during a Derby Eve party at a Louisville nightclub is also a person of interest in an August 2020 fatal shooting at a gentleman's club.
Shively Police on Wednesday confirmed to WDRB News that investigators can prove Ronnie O'Bannon, who is the DJ for Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, was involved in an altercation inside X-Clusive Night Club just before Torre Cortez Foree, 39, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2020.
Foree was shot outside of the club, which is in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, and died of a gunshot wound at 3:44 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Shively Police asked anyone with information about the shooting of Foree to contact the department at 502-448-618. You can also call the department's tip line at 502-930-2SP.
"Up to this point our detectives have only received third party information as to who was responsible for fatally shooting Foree," the department said in its release. "Due to the amount of people present at the establishment when the incident occurred, we believe that there are eyewitnesses that have not yet come forward to give a statement."
O'Bannon, who also goes by Ronnie Lucciano, turned himself in to Louisville Metro Police on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of Kasmira Nash, 37, in the early hours of May 1 at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge. The 27-year-old has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the case, according to the office of Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine.
O'Bannon's attorney, Rob Eggert, told WDRB News on Tuesday that O'Bannon will plead not guilty to the charges.
"I’m confident he’ll be exonerated," Eggert said.
Nash, a mother of two, was working at Vibes' "Derby Weekend Kickoff Party" when the shooting occurred, her mother, Kathy Davis, told WDRB News. Davis and other family members were upset with the club's security for letting O'Bannon in the building.
"They knew there had been an altercation prior to this with this same DJ, so he was not supposed to be allowed back in the club," Davis said. "... I felt like he should have been removed or they should have taken my daughter and told her to go home."
O'Bannon is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, according to LMPD. His bond has been set at $500,000, and he is expected to be formally arraigned May 17 in Jefferson Circuit Court.
