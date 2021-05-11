LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of Louisville rapper Jack Harlow's Private Garden collective has been charged with murdering a woman during a Derby Eve party at a nightclub on River Road.
Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon, 27, was indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of Kasmira Nash, 37, in the early hours of May 1 at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, according to a news release from Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine.
Nash, a mother of two, was working Vibes' "Derby Weekend Kickoff Party," which featured an appearance by DJ Drama, when the shooting occurred, her mother told WDRB News. She died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Nash's mother, Kathy Davis, told WDRB News she was called around 1:20 a.m. with the news that her daughter had been killed.
"From there, it's just a blur," Davis said through tears May 3. "It's just a blur because I still don't believe it actually happened."
In a May 5 post to its Facebook page, Vibes called Nash's death a "tragic loss of our very own."
"As experienced by many of you, Kash was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, & friend to all," the post says. "We are deeply saddened and devastated by this loss. Our thoughts, prayers, & deepest condolences go out to her children, loved ones, & entire family."
Video obtained by TMZ shows Harlow in the crowd when shots were fired. A second shooting victim, a man, was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley's statement.
"Authorities say the club was well attended at the time of the incident however there were no other injuries," Smiley said.
Wine's office did not say in its release if O'Bannon was in custody Tuesday. He is expected to be formally arraigned May 17 in Jefferson Circuit Court.
O'Bannon, who also goes by Ronnie Lucciano, is a producer and DJ who is a member of Harlow's Private Garden collective, which Harlow created while coming up in Louisville. O'Bannon is mentioned in a 2017 profile of Harlow by Louisville Magazine as being on stage at Headliners before Harlow performed there.
In April, he told Revolt Magazine he began DJing for Harlow when he went on his first tour in 2018.
Harlow was expected to provide the traditional "Riders Up" call at the Kentucky Derby on May 1 but was replaced at the last minute by Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. No reason for the change was provided.
Harlow is scheduled to perform Saturday in the infield of Pimlico, which will host the Preakness Stakes.
This story may be updated.
