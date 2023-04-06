LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County coroner's office has identified a man who died at the hospital after he and a woman were shot in the Parkland neighborhood Tuesday night.
Dennis Hall, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital about a half-hour after he was found shot in the 1300 block of Catalpa Street, near Dumesnil Street, around 8:15 p.m. on April 4.
A woman believed to be in her mid-20s was shot several times at that location, but is "expected to survive," according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Sgt. Matt Sanders.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
