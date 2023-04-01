LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot near a Kentucky Fried Chicken in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Maj. Nick Owen said officers initially responded to the reported shooting around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Broadway.
Officers found a man inside a vehicle who was shot and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
