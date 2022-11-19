LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in Fairdale on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road around 7:15 p.m. Police found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.
He died at the scene.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
