LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Shively early Saturday morning.
Police found the man, who is believed to be in his mid-40s, shot in a vehicle at the Thorntons on Dixie Highway around 6 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, where the vehicle was found shot multiple times, police say.
According to police, the shooting occurred in a parking lot on South 7th Street, near Arcade Avenue. The victim was then driven to Thorntons for help after being shot.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Shively Police tip line at 930-2SPD.
