LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting in the city's Parkland neighborhood Tuesday night.
According Sgt. Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers were called to the 1300 block of Catalpa Street, off Dumesnil Street, at 8:15 p.m.
Once on scene, police found two people who had been shot. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, sustained critical, life-threatening injuries, Sanders said.
A woman, also believed to be in her mid-20s, was shot multiple times. Police said her injuries are serious but she is "expected to survive."
Both victims were taken to a local hospital.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting but as of 9 p.m. Tuesday had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
