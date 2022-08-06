LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane.
In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
Police don't have a description for the car involved and are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or leave a tip on the department's Crime Tip Portal.
