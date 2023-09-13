LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused in the deadly hit-and-run of a 26-year-old man with Down syndrome made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Joseph Martin, 37, pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including vehicular homicide. Dimitric Dryden-Danzy, 26, was hit by a truck while walking in the crosswalk at Crums Lane and Dixie Highway, according to his family. Dryden-Danzy died at the hospital.
"All of us are pedestrians, none of us should be afraid of our life, just to cross the street," said Sheena Gadson, Dryden-Danzy's aunt.
Dryden-Danzy's visitation is schedule for noon Saturday at Midwest Church of Christ, followed by a funeral at 1 p.m.
If you'd like to contribute to honoring Dryden-Danzy, a GoFundMe page was set up by family members.
