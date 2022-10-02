LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Crestwood.
Police were called to the Crestview Apartments near the 6800 block of Crestview Drive just before 6 p.m. on the report of the shooting. That's not far from Highway 22.
On scene, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he is "expected to survive," police said.
Oldham County Police said they have arrested two people in connection with the shooting.
More information is expected to be released about the shooting on Monday.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.