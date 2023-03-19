LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were notified a man who had been shot arrived at University Hospital around 4 p.m. The man told police he was at a traffic light near WJ Hodge and Kentucky streets when he was shot.
The victim drove himself to the hospital, according to Smiley. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.