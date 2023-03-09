LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday night in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, LMPD responded to a shooting report in the 4200 block of Utah Avenue, according to a news release.
That's where officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD Fourth Division is investigating, and currently has no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or through the department's crime tip portal.
